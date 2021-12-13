 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMZN
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14.29% bullish and 85.71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,158,540.00, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $423,923.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3350.0 to $3750.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 1644.08 with a total volume of 2,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $3350.0 to $3750.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $3360.00 $384.5K 31 20
AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $3350.00 $380.0K 1.4K 20
AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $3380.00 $140.2K 1.3K 85
AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $3355.00 $107.5K 427 78
AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $3495.00 $100.1K 135 78

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 63,095.00, the price of AMZN is down 0.0% at $3444.24.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

