Lam Research Whale Trades For December 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.5% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $560,895.00 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $281,396.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $720.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 88.4 with a total volume of 622.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $720.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $700.00 $104.9K 15 10 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $680.00 $94.7K 22 10 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $520.00 $69.6K 45 16 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $700.00 $63.6K 15 24 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $720.00 $63.1K 35 20

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 632,494.00, the price of LRCX is up 0.88% at $705.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.