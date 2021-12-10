Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TGT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38.46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61.54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,320.00 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $647,618.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $270.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 546.38 with a total volume of 1,161.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $247.7K 936 158 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $64.7K 646 21 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $230.00 $43.7K 938 206 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $220.00 $43.0K 318 17 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $235.00 $42.7K 42 356

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,788,695.00, the price of TGT is up 0.14% at $237.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $290.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

