 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TGT
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TGT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38.46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61.54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,320.00 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $647,618.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $270.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 546.38 with a total volume of 1,161.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $247.7K 936 158
TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $64.7K 646 21
TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $230.00 $43.7K 938 206
TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $220.00 $43.0K 318 17
TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $235.00 $42.7K 42 356

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,788,695.00, the price of TGT is up 0.14% at $237.89.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

  • Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $290.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?
Meet Grove, The Sustainable Product Company Richard Branson's SPAC Is Taking Public
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Retail Inventories Up Ahead of Holidays but Replenishment Cycle Still Lengthy
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Target Stock In The Last 5 Years
Holiday Heroes: Shipt is Ready for Last-Minute Needs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com