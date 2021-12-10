This Is What Whales Are Betting On BioNTech

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $934,727.00 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $927,155.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $680.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BioNTech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BioNTech's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $166.5K 1.1K 230 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $156.5K 12 10 BNTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $230.00 $86.6K 627 20 BNTX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $320.00 $86.1K 373 315 BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $85.6K 25 8

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,607,010.00, the price of BNTX is down -8.24% at $260.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 109 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

