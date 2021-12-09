Looking At Reata Pharmaceuticals's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RETA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31.58% bullish and 68.42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $9,637,232.00, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $405,624.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $150.0 for Reata Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Reata Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Reata Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RETA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $90.00 $8.4M 4.0K 1.5K RETA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $80.00 $593.9K 5.0K 151 RETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $179.5K 0 220 RETA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $25.00 $126.3K 0 420 RETA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $119.7K 13 10

Where Is Reata Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,872,075.00, the price of RETA is down -45.9% at $29.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Reata Pharmaceuticals:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Reata Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $43.0.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $37.0

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $39.0

SVB Leerink downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $35.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

