Canopy Growth Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CGC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Canopy Growth.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21.43% bullish and 78.57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $775,291.00, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $98,540.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $50.0 for Canopy Growth over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Canopy Growth options trades today is 2817.0 with a total volume of 4,257.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Canopy Growth's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Canopy Growth Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $150.4K 2.2K 228 CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $150.4K 2.2K 268 CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $84.2K 256 28 CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $79.1K 2.2K 181 CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $75.6K 2.2K 463

Where Is Canopy Growth Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,625,419.00, the price of CGC is down -3.47% at $10.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Canopy Growth:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $14.0

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $8.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.