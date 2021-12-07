 Skip to main content

Pfizer Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Pfizer Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $125,052.00 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $672,034.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $41.0 to $60.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $41.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $54.50 $207.0K 6.1K 3.8K
PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $121.6K 18.1K 799
PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $51.50 $63.7K 2.2K 1.8K
PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $50.00 $45.5K 15.8K 484
PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $41.00 $39.2K 4.2K 140

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 16,420,830.00, the price of PFE is up 0.35% at $51.66.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

  • BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $60.0
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $60.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

