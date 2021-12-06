 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With GameStop
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on GameStop (NYSE:GME).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GME, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for GameStop.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18.18% bullish and 81.82%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $200,520.00, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $306,419.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $950.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $950.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $680.00 $126.0K 1.2K 101
GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $75.7K 227 16
GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $175.00 $42.8K 785 102
GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $950.00 $37.7K 6.9K 249
GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $37.5K 388 30

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,351,677.00, the price of GME is down -4.52% at $164.6.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

