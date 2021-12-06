This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $211,640.00 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $939,518.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $525.0 to $740.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $525.0 to $740.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $650.00 $217.7K 2.8K 202 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $660.00 $113.6K 53 147 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $660.00 $93.0K 53 168 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $740.00 $73.4K 181 15 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $660.00 $61.0K 53 63

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,443,410.00, the price of NFLX is up 1.22% at $609.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $725.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

