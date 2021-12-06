Ford Motor Whale Trades For December 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57.14% bullish and 42.86%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $272,976.00, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $497,788.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 36105.8 with a total volume of 31,608.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $143.5K 62.6K 6.1K F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $20.00 $131.9K 62.6K 3.4K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $16.00 $85.9K 77.7K 2.3K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $16.00 $64.5K 77.7K 2.3K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $58.6K 106.5K 1.0K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 51,369,694.00, the price of F is up 0.26% at $19.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

