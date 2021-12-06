 Skip to main content

Moderna Whale Trades For December 06
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42.86% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57.14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $2,406,514.00 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $635,019.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $500.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1387.92 with a total volume of 26,968.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $330.00 $924.1K 2.2K 242
MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $500.00 $382.5K 955 25
MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $260.00 $346.5K 3.0K 216
MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $280.00 $194.1K 186 723
MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $240.00 $128.7K 1.8K 520

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,924,832.00, the price of MRNA is down -15.93% at $257.87.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

  • Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $304.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

