Airbnb Whale Trades For December 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75.56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 24.44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $639,254.00 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $3,793,493.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $220.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $263.5K 5.1K 50 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $171.6K 4.1K 1.2K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $171.6K 4.1K 1.2K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $171.6K 4.1K 1.1K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $171.6K 4.1K 1.0K

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,333,543.00, the price of ABNB is up 6.09% at $176.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $180.0.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $225.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $190.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.