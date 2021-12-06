This Is What Whales Are Betting On Square

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Square.

Looking at options history for Square (NYSE:SQ) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $284,630.00 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $784,950.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $300.0 for Square over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Square's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Square's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Square Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $675.0K 3.6K 1.0K SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $66.0K 2.4K 57 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $300.00 $61.2K 161 5 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $55.8K 881 171 SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $200.00 $47.6K 638 75

Where Is Square Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,653,302.00, the price of SQ is down -3.39% at $175.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Square:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $310.0.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $253.0.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $221.0

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $322.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

