Uber Technologies Whale Trades For December 06
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Uber Technologies Whale Trades For December 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53.85% bullish and 46.15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,185.00, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $420,575.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $40.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $43.1K 32 565
UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $42.8K 32 471
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $42.6K 32 330
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $42.2K 32 990
UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $41.2K 55.5K 1.5K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 17,446,049.00, the price of UBER is up 6.19% at $38.07.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

  • JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $80.0.
  • UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $80.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

