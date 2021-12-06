 Skip to main content

Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 11:46am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51.16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48.84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $789,362.00 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $2,010,384.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $290.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $95.00 $300.0K 35 600
BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $120.00 $292.6K 158 156
BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $130.00 $248.8K 6.8K 301
BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $243.0K 116 703
BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $163.2K 5.1K 142

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 23,150,756.00, the price of BABA is up 7.29% at $120.12.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

