9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $41.9K 23.7K 1.7K VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $27.50 $34.1K 3.1K 1.0K FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $255.00 $56.2K 3.1K 397 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $600.00 $59.1K 838 228 SOHU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $20.00 $34.3K 961 170 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2500.00 $57.0K 272 121 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $95.00 $25.4K 16 53 BILI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $75.00 $44.0K 2.2K 23 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $2500.00 $39.0K 29 10

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 777 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 23718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 3169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 413 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $2555.0 per contract. There were 3107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOHU (NASDAQ:SOHU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 413 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $57060.0 per contract. There were 272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 2262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $39000.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

