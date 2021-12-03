10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $1000.00 $25.2K 20.1K 56.8K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $110.00 $37.0K 2.2K 5.3K GM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $50.00 $395.6K 44.0K 4.6K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $33.4K 25.8K 4.0K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $937.5K 418 2.5K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $90.00 $25.4K 924 2.4K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $3380.00 $56.3K 639 2.4K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $75.2K 4.3K 448 VIPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $17.00 $193.5K 300 245 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $230.00 $39.2K 1.3K 244

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $421.0 per contract. There were 20179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $516.0 per contract. There were 2288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4600 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $395.6K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 44007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 25812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 777 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $937.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $3380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 193 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 4361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $193.5K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 1318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.