What Are Whales Doing With Boeing

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $438,336.00 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,834,979.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $280.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $598.5K 1.5K 300 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $160.00 $375.0K 300 312 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $324.8K 4.1K 1 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $183.7K 333 50 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $172.3K 441 25

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,661,607.00, the price of BA is down -2.26% at $197.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $275.0

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $272.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

