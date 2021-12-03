 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Boeing
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Boeing

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $438,336.00 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,834,979.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $280.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $598.5K 1.5K 300
BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $160.00 $375.0K 300 312
BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $324.8K 4.1K 1
BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $183.7K 333 50
BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $172.3K 441 25

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,661,607.00, the price of BA is down -2.26% at $197.81.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

  • JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $275.0
  • Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $272.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Boeing Flies Higher, But Could This Long-Term Bearish Pattern Keep Stock Grounded?
Why Boeing Shares Are Taking Off Today
Apple Issues Negative iPhone 13 Forecast as Boeing Gets "Okay" from China
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Why This Investor Plans To Hold Boeing Stock Despite Increasing Omicron Variant Concerns
Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com