10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $36.0K 6.0K 1.9K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $39.7K 4.0K 1.4K TWTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $33.00 $43.8K 160 890 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.00 $82.5K 6.3K 754 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $230.00 $34.0K 487 573 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $30.4K 18.0K 544 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $260.00 $33.7K 2.0K 383 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $650.00 $25.2K 1.0K 380 LYV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $110.00 $29.7K 2.0K 359 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $2825.00 $48.0K 183 211

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 414 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $4507.0 per contract. There were 6016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 4011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 414 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $1414.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 6346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 18068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 2083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $2825.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.