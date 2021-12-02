10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $950.00 $113.0K 39.2K 41.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $32.2K 49.5K 4.9K MAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $49.2K 2.1K 2.7K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $112.3K 121.7K 1.9K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $175.00 $28.4K 483 1.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $3465.00 $31.6K 202 936 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $55.4K 1.7K 933 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $67.4K 4.5K 879 WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $327.0K 397 602 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $102.5K 15.4K 529

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.0K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 39231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 192 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 49537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $853.0 per contract. There were 2136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 414 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.3K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 121722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3465.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $3150.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 436 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 1712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 4565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $327.0K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 15444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.