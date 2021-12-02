What Are Whales Doing With Twitter

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47.06% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52.94% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $2,116,094.00 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $550,470.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $49.00 $213.0K 1.6K 306 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $57.00 $145.2K 2.9K 450 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $57.00 $139.0K 2.9K 1.2K TWTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $57.00 $133.6K 2.9K 2.5K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $57.00 $125.5K 2.9K 1.9K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,396,462.00, the price of TWTR is down -0.22% at $42.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $47.0.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $52.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $62.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

