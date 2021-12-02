Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NCLH

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 21 options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) summing a total amount of $1,074,575.00.

At the same time, our algo caught 10 for a total amount of 636,021.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $37.5 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Norwegian Cruise Line's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Norwegian Cruise Line's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $147.5K 5.9K 1.6K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $126.0K 6.5K 111 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $104.6K 5.9K 1.5K NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $94.5K 5.9K 1.1K NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $89.7K 5.9K 796

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,570,437.00, the price of NCLH is up 4.83% at $18.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

