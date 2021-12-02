This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walmart

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28.57% bullish and 71.43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $125,556.00, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,327,029.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $170.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $100.00 $376.5K 201 201 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $100.00 $376.5K 201 101 WMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $120.00 $105.8K 333 7 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $86.5K 2.1K 314 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $125.00 $83.3K 210 50

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,455,969.00, the price of WMT is up 0.36% at $137.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $186.0.

MKM Partners upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $166.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.