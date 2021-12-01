10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $1150.00 $26.4K 6.2K 12.7K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $3500.00 $25.0K 2.5K 6.1K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $120.00 $69.2K 811 2.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $31.2K 5.8K 701 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $224.4K 2.0K 505 CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $29.6K 12.7K 389 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $85.0K 5.5K 229 RVLV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $37.5K 32 125 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $250.00 $37.6K 1.1K 27 XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $31.5K 283 20

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $1150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 6271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $2290.0 per contract. There were 2556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.2K, with a price of $469.0 per contract. There were 811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 5877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 198 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.4K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 2026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 12770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 289 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 5597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RVLV (NYSE:RVLV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 415 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $2090.0 per contract. There were 1162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 415 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $1575.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

