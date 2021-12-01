This Is What Whales Are Betting On Moderna

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,009,622.00 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $978,270.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $510.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $330.00 $157.4K 838 3.9K MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $370.00 $154.1K 402 1.2K MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $355.00 $145.0K 948 104 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $300.00 $125.9K 3.7K 1.3K MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $330.00 $116.4K 838 4.2K

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,363,039.00, the price of MRNA is down -10.28% at $316.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $325.0.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $395.0.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $304.0

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $404.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $313.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.