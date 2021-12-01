 Skip to main content

XPeng Whale Trades For December 01
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
XPeng Whale Trades For December 01

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53.85% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46.15% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $183,900.00 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $611,945.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $60.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 6679.89 with a total volume of 36,800.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $55.00 $159.5K 16.7K 1.5K
XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $111.0K 117 6.0K
XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $55.00 $94.1K 1.7K 556
XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $55.00 $84.0K 16.7K 5.5K
XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $60.00 $52.7K 20.4K 3.3K

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 11,783,945.00, the price of XPEV is down -2.91% at $53.4.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

  • B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $66.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

