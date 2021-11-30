10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $130.00 $34.9K 2.5K 9.0K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $38.00 $121.5K 3.3K 2.3K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $327.50 $55.0K 292 1.9K GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $2870.00 $38.2K 397 1.2K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $140.5K 6.4K 573 T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $21.00 $32.0K 13 230 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $27.2K 4.6K 137 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $225.00 $85.7K 258 81 THRY CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $27.9K 16 50 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $550.00 $49.6K 957 15

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 3319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $327.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2870.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $3821.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 290 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.5K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 6459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 227 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 416 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $389.0 per contract. There were 4622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.7K, with a price of $1865.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THRY (NASDAQ:THRY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 227 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1398.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 416 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $4960.0 per contract. There were 957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

