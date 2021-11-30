 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $1200.00 $28.2K 15.1K 53.8K
RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $66.7K 585 722
BIRD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $27.5K 531 602
LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $39.00 $30.1K 772 596
HLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $678.3K 85 593
CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $290.00 $83.3K 26 517
ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $175.00 $67.8K 470 512
PENN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $47.5K 1.8K 347
CZR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $90.00 $30.2K 823 185
AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $3520.00 $50.6K 53 113

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $602.0 per contract. There were 15155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIRD (NASDAQ:BIRD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HLT (NYSE:HLT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 590 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $678.3K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.3K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 416 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $2265.0 per contract. There were 1849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $3520.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $10120.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

