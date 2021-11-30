10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $165.00 $62.1K 78.8K 360.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $330.00 $29.4K 5.8K 21.1K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $78.4K 14.9K 4.3K TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $400.00 $129.2K 4.1K 1.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $335.00 $87.9K 1.0K 452 VNET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $43.5K 10 340 ASAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $110.00 $35.3K 1.0K 324 DOCN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $95.00 $112.6K 510 319 XLNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $230.00 $120.0K 116 204 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $330.00 $30.7K 334 192

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 514 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 78828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $393.0 per contract. There were 5861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 396 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.4K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 14972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.2K, with a price of $3230.0 per contract. There were 4189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.9K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 1003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VNET (NASDAQ:VNET), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $2400.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

