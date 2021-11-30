 Skip to main content

Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for AMC Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38.1% bullish and 61.9%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,264,119.00, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $649,046.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $145.0 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AMC Entertainment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AMC Entertainment's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $33.00 $494.9K 5.4K 9.1K
AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $39.00 $297.6K 2.1K 1.0K
AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $116.8K 10.1K 6.5K
AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $39.00 $112.1K 2.1K 495
AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $85.4K 12.3K 1.1K

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 16,918,006.00, the price of AMC is down -8.25% at $33.8.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days.

What The Experts Say On AMC Entertainment:

  • Wedbush downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $7.5

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

