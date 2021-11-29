10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $160.00 $42.6K 68.9K 95.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $325.00 $36.4K 886 2.1K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $51.00 $28.5K 671 2.1K BTBT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $20.00 $41.3K 5 1.6K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $184.5K 646 1.5K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $185.00 $59.8K 4.2K 1.5K DBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $26.00 $25.7K 6.4K 1.2K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $36.1K 1.4K 1.2K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $335.00 $67.7K 1.5K 1.1K V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $200.00 $31.9K 7.1K 862

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 68912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 966 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.5K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $492.0 per contract. There were 4246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 525 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 6424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $1206.0 per contract. There were 1423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.7K, with a price of $677.0 per contract. There were 1519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $997.0 per contract. There were 7167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

