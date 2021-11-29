Square Whale Trades For November 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Square (NYSE:SQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Square.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32.14% bullish and 67.86%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,066,283.00, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $734,811.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $400.0 for Square over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Square options trades today is 4186.87 with a total volume of 4,940.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Square's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Square Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $400.00 $357.3K 48 0 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $159.5K 5.7K 52 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $159.5K 5.7K 51 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $138.0K 2.0K 247 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $78.2K 3.1K 0

Where Is Square Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,249,940.00, the price of SQ is up 0.2% at $212.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Square:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $315.0.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $253.0.

SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $300.0

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $322.0

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $310.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

