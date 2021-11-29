Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 59 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.85% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 49.15% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,800,113.00 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,163,726.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $310.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $276.5K 9.4K 26 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $185.00 $147.0K 155 23 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $185.00 $145.5K 155 682 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $141.2K 7.8K 136 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $141.2K 7.8K 91

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,390,980.00, the price of BA is down -1.15% at $196.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $272.0

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $275.0

