This Is What Whales Are Betting On GameStop

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on GameStop (NYSE:GME).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GME, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for GameStop.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53.85% bullish and 46.15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $280,685.00, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $902,058.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $950.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $950.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $149.6K 453 302 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $255.00 $65.0K 11 0 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $58.0K 1.9K 14 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $170.00 $57.0K 582 64 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $950.00 $52.8K 6.5K 0

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 578,065.00, the price of GME is up 0.64% at $201.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

