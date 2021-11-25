10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $41.4K 25.8K 18.7K FCEL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $7.00 $158.8K 4.2K 585 SBLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $26.5K 4.0K 128 LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $45.00 $74.9K 797 111 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $64.4K 13 69 CPRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $145.00 $49.1K 169 63 ALK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $66.6K 707 50 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $42.00 $25.6K 65 31 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $31.7K 359 16 UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $52.0K 315 9

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HTZ (NASDAQ:HTZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 25866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 421 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.8K, with a price of $477.0 per contract. There were 4232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBLK (NASDAQ:SBLK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 421 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 4040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2775 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.9K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOC (NYSE:NOC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.4K, with a price of $16100.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPRT (NASDAQ:CPRT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALK (NYSE:ALK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $1332.0 per contract. There were 707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 295 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $3175.0 per contract. There were 359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP (NYSE:UNP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $8675.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.