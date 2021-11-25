10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $162.50 $362.2K 55.2K 220.8K NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $330.00 $52.6K 2.7K 10.9K ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $260.00 $25.1K 1.1K 2.0K PSFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $52.1K 2.3K 1.3K HPQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $27.7K 7.5K 1.0K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $85.6K 5.4K 923 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $550.00 $40.4K 225 902 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $190.00 $31.3K 954 779 XLNX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $185.00 $44.6K 538 634 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $177.50 $25.9K 166 503

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5003 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $362.2K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 55241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $526.0 per contract. There were 2723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADSK (NASDAQ:ADSK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $589.0 per contract. There were 1148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSFE (NYSE:PSFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 785 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 2363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 7535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.6K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 5429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $1226.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.