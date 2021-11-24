10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $8.00 $296.0K 11.0K 4.3K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $34.0K 32.4K 943 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $28.6K 210 620 SAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $54.00 $41.9K 401 601 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $197.50 $91.4K 2 463 CCXI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $25.7K 1.4K 222 SDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $6.00 $62.0K 2.7K 120 TGTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $25.00 $32.0K 8.4K 112 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $25.8K 319 69 PDSB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $32.5K 25 50

• For TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 205 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $296.0K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 11014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 32431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI (NYSE:CI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 457 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCXI (NASDAQ:CCXI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SDC (NASDAQ:SDC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 141 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 8446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 422 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $5165.0 per contract. There were 319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDSB (NASDAQ:PDSB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 786 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

