10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $1120.00 $43.2K 1.6K 8.2K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $92.50 $730.0K 697 4.1K DKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $1.7 million 46 3.3K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $3580.00 $29.9K 504 2.7K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $29.9K 7.7K 2.0K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $200.00 $27.6K 1.6K 895 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $75.00 $32.1K 658 769 M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $25.0K 6.3K 688 DKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $34.00 $34.1K 91 367 BGFV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $25.5K 1.5K 328

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 1602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $730.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 422 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3350 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $2990.0 per contract. There were 504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 422 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 7701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 352 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 1617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 6385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BGFV (NASDAQ:BGFV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 1598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

