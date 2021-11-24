 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Novavax's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Novavax's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34.15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65.85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $308,013.00 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $2,365,865.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $400.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $222.6K 3.0K 5
NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $207.1K 647 0
NVAX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $180.00 $194.2K 3.1K 178
NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $180.2K 3.1K 2
NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $230.00 $167.5K 579 26

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,505,381.00, the price of NVAX is down -1.52% at $197.66.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Novavax Whale Trades Spotted
Option Analysis: Novavax Stock Rises As Philippine Government Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Authorization
Novavax Shares Are Rising On Incremental COVID-19 Vaccine Related News
What Are Whales Doing With Novavax
Why Novavax Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com