General Electric Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Electric.

Looking at options history for General Electric (NYSE:GE) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56.25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43.75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $774,310.00 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $613,724.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $115.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Electric's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Electric's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $437.8K 988 0 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $169.8K 849 0 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $151.5K 2.8K 100 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $117.1K 849 239 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $90.1K 0 49

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,420,491.00, the price of GE is down -0.56% at $101.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $125.0

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $130.0.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $114.0.

Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $131.0

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.