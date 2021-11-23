10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $36.2K 2.7K 1.8K SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $300.00 $138.0K 1.8K 1.1K GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $3000.00 $27.1K 466 683 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $650.00 $28.0K 264 543 FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $310.00 $30.9K 1.3K 242 PUBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $262.3K 785 126 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $25.7K 5.3K 73 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $2650.00 $36.0K 527 45 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $125.8K 1.1K 7 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $68.0K 669 2

• For ZIP (NYSE:ZIP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 2782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.0K, with a price of $2760.0 per contract. There were 1848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $3090.0 per contract. There were 1336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PUBM (NASDAQ:PUBM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $262.3K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 5399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $3600.0 per contract. There were 527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 423 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 582 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.8K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 787 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $3400.0 per contract. There were 669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

