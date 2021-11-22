 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Are Ford Option Traders Betting On Higher Prices?

Chris Capre , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Share:
Are Ford Option Traders Betting On Higher Prices?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is up over 5% Monday, and is getting a boost with Bank of America analyst John Murphy raising his price target from $20 to $22 on the U.S. automaker.

SEE ALSO: BofA Raises Price Targets For Ford, Ferrari & Toyota

Bullish traders are clearly happy with the news, as Ford is trading higher on heavy volume with over 98 million shares traded, just below the 10-day average of 106 million shares.

Also notable is the level of options activity with over 722,000 options traded on the day (see below).

total_option_flows_nov_22_f.png

Of the 720,000-plus options traded, over 574,000 of them are calls and 148,000 puts, which translates to 79 out of every 100 options being calls on the day.

Why It Matters: Any time 80% of the options on a stock are calls, it suggests option traders are heavily bullish on the stock. Considering Ford is at multimonth highs, it also means option traders are happy to be buying at these high prices and are expecting a further increase.

Another advantage bullish traders have is the majority of options out there (prior to Monday) are longer-dated options (Dec/Jan expiries). This means there aren't any short-term pressures on the stock from the Nov. 26 expiry coming up.

What's Next: Of the 772,000-plus options traded today, about 250,000 are short-dated, with the largest strikes by volume between $20 and $21 (image below).

short_dated_nov_26_f.png

This suggests that in the short-term, the stock should be able to pin around the $20-21 prices. Looking beyond this toward the Dec. 17 op-ex, there is strong volume and open interest between $20 and $22, intimating the stock has fuel to hit the BofA price target of $22 and buying interest around $20.

Should the stock lose the $20 handle, then there are decent option flows and interest down towards $18.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

BofA Raises Price Targets For Ford, Ferrari & Toyota
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
What Does Ford Motor's Debt Look Like?
EV Startup EdisonFuture Unveils Tesla-Cybertruck-Like Solar Pickup
Ford's 160,000 Reservations Number For F-150 Lightning Doesn't Include Fleet Orders
Elon Musk Takes Another Dig At Biden-Harris Administration Over 'Epic Gaslighting' Of Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com