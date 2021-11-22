 Skip to main content

Penn National Gaming Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Penn National Gaming.

Looking at options history for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $160,903.00 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $341,784.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $80.0 for Penn National Gaming over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Penn National Gaming's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Penn National Gaming's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Penn National Gaming Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PENN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $55.00 $149.3K 41 19
PENN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $94.8K 0 65
PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $37.6K 3.1K 1
PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $37.0K 9.7K 639
PENN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $37.00 $33.2K 94 20

Where Is Penn National Gaming Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,547,872.00, the price of PENN is down -1.7% at $51.53.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

