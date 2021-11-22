Looking At Snap's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.84% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.16% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,309,415.00 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $618,436.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $75.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 8475.39 with a total volume of 40,734.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $44.00 $754.8K 22 33.1K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $202.5K 16.6K 868 SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $160.0K 282 222 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $160.0K 282 122 SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $93.5K 3.6K 946

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,052,393.00, the price of SNAP is down -6.7% at $47.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $85.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.