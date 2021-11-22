What Are Whales Doing With Spotify Technology

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38.46% bullish and 61.54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $518,910.00, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $187,296.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $500.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $168.0K 2.7K 97 SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $159.9K 2.7K 97 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $59.4K 559 45 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $230.00 $51.0K 103 20 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $267.50 $47.7K 332 141

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 507,768.00, the price of SPOT is down -4.11% at $248.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.