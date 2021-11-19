 Skip to main content

AT&T Whale Trades For November 19
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:16pm   Comments


Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AT&T (NYSE:T).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26.67% bullish and 73.33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $797,069.00, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $340,548.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $25.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 35611.22 with a total volume of 56,352.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $216.4K 49.0K 541
T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $172.1K 69.6K 12.0K
T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $23.00 $144.3K 40.2K 5.4K
T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $24.00 $119.0K 46.5K 6.8K
T PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $22.00 $89.0K 687 1.0K

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 20,721,143.00, the price of T is down -0.84% at $24.18.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

