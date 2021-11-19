United Airlines Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56.25% bullish and 43.75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $566,640.00, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $1,659,274.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $70.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 6124.39 with a total volume of 43,004.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $51.00 $230.0K 1.6K 400 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $165.0K 39.8K 506 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $48.00 $159.4K 182 300 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $46.00 $157.4K 4.3K 6.8K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $155.0K 5.9K 2.7K

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,473,210.00, the price of UAL is down -3.0% at $46.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.