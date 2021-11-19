Novavax Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42.86% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57.14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $93,687.00 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $478,558.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $240.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novavax options trades today is 1241.38 with a total volume of 1,259.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novavax's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $180.00 $105.0K 2.3K 109 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $200.00 $52.5K 426 104 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $180.00 $45.5K 1.1K 40 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $190.00 $45.0K 487 109 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $192.50 $42.5K 97 54

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,672,443.00, the price of NVAX is up 2.61% at $196.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 101 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.