This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 482 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53.11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46.89% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $2,295,830.00 and 443, calls, for a total amount of $31,985,226.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $580.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $300.00 $356.0K 5.1K 5.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $325.00 $297.3K 3.2K 17.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $320.00 $211.2K 5.2K 12.6K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $185.3K 970 114 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $240.00 $141.9K 4.6K 86

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 49,685,458.00, the price of NVDA is up 10.33% at $322.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $350.0.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $400.0.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $389.0.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $400.0.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $300.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.