Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43.75% bullish and 56.25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000.00, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,276,773.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $70.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $43.00 $450.8K 10.0K 2.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $145.3K 44.0K 3.3K PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $117.0K 1.2K 300 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $115.3K 4.4K 1.8K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $86.1K 15.2K 2.2K

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,944,006.00, the price of PFE is up 0.24% at $50.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $48.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

